Russia’s deployment of armaments on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern – Kremlin

The deployment of Russian armaments on its soil should not be a cause for other countries’ concern as Moscow does not threaten anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. “I want to remind you that the placement of particular armaments and the deployment of specific military units on Russian territory are solely the sovereign issue of Russia,” he said. Peskov was commenting on the deployment of Iskander tactical missile systems in the western Kaliningrad Region. Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis said on Monday that NATO should response to the deployment of the systems, TASS reports.