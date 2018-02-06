Putin, Rouhani confirm commitment to Iran nuclear deal

The Russian and Iranian presidents on Tuesday confirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin press service said. In a telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani exchanged views on the Yemen crisis and ways to resolve the Palestine issue. Putin and Rouhani also discussed the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in Sochi in late January, TASS reports. “It was stressed that the decisions made there were aimed at providing a significant impetus to the political settlement process in Syria based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” according to the statement.