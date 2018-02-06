China successfully tests ground-based missile defense system – military

Beijing said on Tuesday that it had successfully conducted a test of a ground-based missile defense system, AFP reported. A test of the mid-range missile system took place on Monday and “achieved its anticipated goal,” according to the country's Defense Ministry. It said the test was defensive and “does not target any country.” The US has deployed a missile defense system, known as THAAD, in South Korea to guard against threats from North Korea. Beijing objected, saying that the installation was a threat to its own security.