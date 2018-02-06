Yemen govt forces retake key southwestern town from rebels

Yemeni government forces have retaken a key southwestern crossroads town from Shiite rebels as they press an offensive up the Red Sea coast, AFP reported Tuesday, citing military sources. The retaking of the town of Hays after heavy fighting that was accompanied by intense Saudi-led airstrikes follows on from the recapture in early December of Khokha on the coast to the west. At least 30 rebel fighters were killed in the battle for the town and scores wounded, according to medical sources in the rebel-held port of Hudaida some 150km to the north. The retaking is a boost for government forces who have been hit by deadly infighting in their own ranks.