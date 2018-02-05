Fatal stabbing in West Bank was ‘resistance’ to Trump - Hamas

Israeli security forces are searching for the attacker who fatally stabbed a rabbi outside a West Bank settlement of Ariel on Monday. The terrorist group Hamas “welcomed” the attack and said it was an act of resistance to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Itamar Ben Gal, 29, was pronounced dead in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the chest. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack as terrorism and promised to capture the perpetrator.