Russia rules out any reconsideration of Iran nuclear deal now – deputy FM

Any revisions to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, which Washington is pushing for, are out of the question now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday. “There is no way of revising, improving, updating or otherwise rectifying the JCPOA in the current climate,” he told Izvestia daily. “Certain steps are being taken, which not only placed doubts on the US commitment to the nuclear deal, but in fact intensify pressure on the Islamic Republic,” he said. “Under such conditions, I personally can’t imagine any reset of negotiations [on the issue],” Ryabkov added. He also described Washington’s ultimatums demanding further concessions from Iran as an “unacceptable method” which will yield no results, TASS reports.