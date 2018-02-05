EU’s top negotiator tells UK ‘time has come to make Brexit choice’

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that the time has come for Britain to make a choice on what sort of relationship it wants with the bloc after Brexit, Reuters said. “The only thing I can say: without a customs union and outside the single market, barriers to trade and goods and services are unavoidable,” Barnier said on Monday. “[The] time has come to make a choice.” Barnier wants the UK “to clarify” its position on what the future relationship would be. Britain’s Brexit secretary, David Davis, said he was confident he could get agreement on a transition by the March EU summit.