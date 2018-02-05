HomeNewsline

EU’s top negotiator tells UK ‘time has come to make Brexit choice’

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that the time has come for Britain to make a choice on what sort of relationship it wants with the bloc after Brexit, Reuters said. “The only thing I can say: without a customs union and outside the single market, barriers to trade and goods and services are unavoidable,” Barnier said on Monday. “[The] time has come to make a choice.” Barnier wants the UK “to clarify” its position on what the future relationship would be. Britain’s Brexit secretary, David Davis, said he was confident he could get agreement on a transition by the March EU summit.

