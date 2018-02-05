2 civilians killed, 13 injured in Damascus mortar attacks – report

Two civilians were killed and 13 others wounded on Monday after shelling attacks by armed groups which targeted Damascus and its suburbs, SANA reports. Armed groups in some areas of Eastern Ghouta fired mortar shells on Bab Touma neighborhood and the Mariamite Cathedral in Damascus, claiming the life of a woman and causing injuries to four citizens and material damage, according to Damascus police command. Two other shells fell on al-Ameen Street in al-Shaghour neighborhood, and another shell landed in al-Dwila’a neighborhood, causing material damage to properties. One civilian was killed and nine others were injured when a mortar shell fell in the vicinity of the police hospital in the Harasta area, according to the report.