Moscow reaffirms commitment to New START treaty – Foreign Ministry

Moscow confirms its commitment to the New START treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday. “Russia urges the US to continue the meaningful search for mutually acceptable solutions for issues related to the re-equipment process and exclusion of nuclear arms from the calculations, as well as for any other issues the parties may face while implementing the treaty,” the ministry said on its website. Russia will soon hand over to the US an official notification confirming Moscow is in full compliance with its liabilities under the treaty to reduce the number of strategic offensive weapons, TASS reported.