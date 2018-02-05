Sole surviving Bataclan suspect goes on trial in Brussels

More than two years after Islamist militants killed 130 people in Paris, the sole surviving suspect appeared in public for the first time on Monday. Salah Abdeslam goes on trial under high security in his native Brussels in relation to a shooting that preceded his capture and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) suicide bombings there in March 2016. Kept under 24-hour suicide watch near Paris, the 28-year old arrived in a French convoy under heavy guard at the Palace of Justice around 07:30 GMT, Reuters reports. Abdeslam will be ferried daily to the Belgian capital from a French prison just across the border. Hearings are scheduled to last all week in a case related to events four months after the Paris attacks of November 2015.