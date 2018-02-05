HomeNewsline

ISIS 'information minister' arrested in Turkey – state media

Police in the Turkish capital Ankara have detained Omer Yetek, the so-called "information minister" of Islamic State, state-run news agency Anadolu reports. Apart from running several of the terrorist group's media outlets, he was the alleged coordinator of several Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) attacks in Turkey. IS boasts a sophisticated digital media network under an umbrella entity known as the Amaq News Agency. It includes Twitter and Facebook accounts, digital magazines and a Telegram channel. Its primary focuses is on reporting terrorist attacks and claiming responsibility for the atrocities, and running propaganda videos with threats along with recruiting dispatches.

