A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan just over 100 kilometers south of the city of Taipei, according to revised US Geological Service data. The epicenter of the quake was 7.5km underground. Independent service EMSC earlier put the magnitude at 6.5. Witnesses cited by EMSC have described long and powerful tremors, which visibly shook their apartments. There were no immediate reports of damage caused by the quake.