Trump’s Nuclear Posture Review brings humankind “closer to annihilation” – Iranian FM

The 2018 edition of the Nuclear Posture Review “reflects greater reliance on nukes,” violates international agreements on non-proliferation and brings humankind “closer to annihilation,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. He said that “no wonder the Doomsday Clock is at its most dangerous since 1953,” The document, which outlines US deterrent policy, makes specific mention of Iran which – along with Russia, China and North Korea – is regarded a strategic challenge to the US.