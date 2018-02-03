UN chief thanks Russia for holding Syria peace meeting in Sochi

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has thanked Russia for organizing a conference on the Syrian peace process in Sochi, saying the event will contribute to the peace talks in Geneva. “I believe we are at a meaningful stage in the peace process,” he said. The event concluded with “a statement fully in line with a common understanding” that Russia and the UN have about how progress could be made on settling the Syrian armed conflict, the UN chief said. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura represented the UN in Sochi.