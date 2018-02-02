Washington imposes ‘arms embargo’ on S. Sudan, urges similar calls from UN

The Trump administration is imposing a US arms embargo on war-torn South Sudan, urging the UN and other countries to do the same, AP said. The US will restrict all sales of defense equipment and services to all parties to South Sudan’s conflict, the State Department announced Friday, saying it is “appalled” by the continuing violence. The move, however, is mostly symbolic since the US has almost no defense trade with the East African country. The US also called on South Sudan’s neighbors to implement similar arms restrictions and urged the UN Security Council to support a global embargo on the country.