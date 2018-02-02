US Treasury Department sanctions 6 people, 7 firms under rules against Hezbollah
The US Treasury Department sanctioned six individuals and seven entities under financial regulations targeting the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group on Friday, Reuters reports. The six sanctioned individuals included five Lebanese and one Iraqi, most of them linked to Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting, according to the Treasury Department. The seven entities are firms based in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Lebanon and Ghana, the statement said.