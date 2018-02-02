German parties cite progress on coalition talks, Sunday set as deadline

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats are nudging closer to a coalition agreement after reaching new compromises on infrastructure, environment and other issues, AP reported. Sunday was set as a deadline to wrap up their negotiations, though they’ve set aside two extra days for talks that they’re widely expected to use. Following an earlier agreement on migration, pensions and education, the two sides have reached consensus on expanding Germany’s infrastructure for electric cars, healthcare financing, and tax benefits to promote research and development, dpa said. If a coalition agreement is reached, the Social Democrats’ membership needs to approve it.