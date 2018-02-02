Greek court refuses to extradite first of 9 suspected Turkish left-wing militants

A Greek court has rejected an extradition request for the first of nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey. They were arrested ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Greece last November. The court ruled on Friday that Mehmet Dogan, a 60-year-old Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, was at risk of torture or other inhumane treatment if he were returned to Turkey. It said France had already granted Dogan refugee status, AP reports. The nine were arrested for alleged links to the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, which Turkey, the US and the EU have deemed a terrorist organization. They were charged with terrorism-related offenses, forgery, arms and explosives possession, but all denied the charges.