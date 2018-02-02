Afghan president says Pakistan failed to move against Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday accused neighboring Pakistan of failing to move against the Taliban. Ghani also pledged a new security plan for Kabul after hundreds of people were killed and wounded in two deadly attacks on the capital last month, Reuters reports. “We are waiting for Pakistan to act,” Ghani said in a televised address, in which he accused Pakistan of being the “Taliban center.” Charges are denied by Pakistan, which has pointed to thousands of its own citizens killed by militant violence over the years.