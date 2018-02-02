Israeli forces strike Hamas post in Gaza after rocket attack - military
Israeli forces struck a Hamas position in Gaza early on Friday after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave, AFP reports. “An aircraft targeted a Hamas observation post in the Gaza Strip,” according to an army statement. The raid hit near Beit Hanoun in the north of the territory. There were no reports of any casualties, but a few nearby homes were damaged. The military strike came hours after a rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza without causing damage.