Russia transfers $75mn to UN regular budget

Russia transferred $75 million to the UN as its contribution to the international organization’s regular budget, TASS quoted the UN secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, as saying. “We say thank you to our friends in Belgium, Estonia, Qatar and the Russian Federation as they have all paid their regular budget dues in full,” he told reporters on Thursday. The contribution was made on January 31. So far, it is the biggest contribution from a member state received by the UN this year. To date, 36 states have already paid their regular budget dues.