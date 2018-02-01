UN agency asks Arab nations for funds after US cuts aid for Palestinians

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees is asking Arab nations for funds after the Trump administration cut tens of millions of dollars of aid money, AP said. UNRWA’s chief, Pierre Krahenbuhl, who spoke to an Arab League meeting of foreign ministers Thursday in Cairo, said the US cut “is the most severe crisis” in the agency’s history. UNRWA, which serves around 5 million Palestinian refugees and their descendants, had a budget of over $1 billion last year. The US is the largest donor, providing a third of the total budget. The Trump administration withheld half of the first installment of payments this year, demanding reforms as a condition for future aid. Last week, Krahenbuhl suggested the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was at play.