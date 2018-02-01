Russia to insist on changing IOC powers – upper house speaker

After this year’s Olympic Games, Russia will insist on changing the composition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as its powers, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the Russian upper house, said Thursday. The move’s aim is to make impossible in the future the repetition of the situation with the exclusion of Russian athletes from participating in the Games, RIA Novosti quoted her as saying. The Russian Olympic Committee is asking the IOC to send invitations to 15 Russian athletes to take part in the 2018 Olympics no later than February 2, after the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier in the day.