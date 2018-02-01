Up to 7,000 ISIS fighters in Afghanistan – Russian diplomat

Some 7,000 fighters and thousands of reservists of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) currently reside in Afghanistan, Russian special presidential envoy Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday. The Taliban fighters’ number in Afghanistan currently stands at around 60,000 or 70,000, according to Kabulov, who is also director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department. The Afghan government and foreign troops are inactive on detecting the IS reservists, according to the diplomat.