Clashes in S. Yemen abate as separatists cede 2 military bases

Three days of deadly clashes between southern Yemeni separatists and an internationally recognized government based in the port of Aden subsided on Wednesday after fighters handed back two military bases they had seized, Reuters reported, citing residents. The detente followed mediation by a Saudi-led military coalition, which is trying to halt the worst infighting yet among its allies. The coalition is engaged in a war against the Houthi movement that controls northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. The separatists aim to restore the independent state of Southern Yemen, which united with northern Yemen in 1990. They have fought alongside forces of the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, but this week seized control of Aden after Hadi refused to sack his prime minister. On Thursday, Saudi and Emirati envoys shuttled between Yemeni government forces and besieging separatists in Aden in a bid to end a tense standoff, AFP said.