Turkey prosecutor orders detention of 120 army personnel over Gulen links

A Turkish prosecutor issued detention warrants for 120 suspects from the military, the state-run Anadolu agency said on Thursday. Police began simultaneous raids in 43 provinces to capture the suspects, 58 of whom are believed to be users of the outlawed ByLock messaging app, according to the report. Turkey banned ByLock following a failed coup attempt in 2016. Authorities said followers of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen used it to communicate on the night of the coup. Gulen, who has lived in the US since 1999, has denied involvement and condemned the coup. More than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over alleged links to Gulen, Reuters said. Around 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the military, public and private sectors.