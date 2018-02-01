China’s Xi, UK’s May agree to hold joint trade and investment review

Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed to hold a joint trade and investment review. This would be the first step towards an ambitious future trade agreement after Brexit, May’s office said on Thursday. “The PM said that, once Britain leaves the EU, we will be free to strike our own trade deals,” according to the statement. Xi and May agreed in Beijing to hold more talks on China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Xi said China’s markets would be further opened to the UK, including in sectors such as beef, dairy and other agricultural goods, Reuters reported.