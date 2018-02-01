Lawyers appeal life sentence for Mladic, warn over his health condition

Lawyers of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Ratko Mladic, appealed his life sentence, demanding the resumption of the trial, TASS reported. They also demanded temporary release for Mladic for treatment in Serbia. The former military leader of Bosnian Serb forces “may die within the next few days,” his lawyer, Dragan Ivetic, said on Thursday. Medics of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia are lying when they say his condition is good, according to lawyers. The general “has not received adequate care or has received none at all” for several years, they said.