UK wants right to sign new trade deals during Brexit transition – Davis
Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Thursday that a right to sign new trade deals will be one of Britain’s main demands in talks with the European Union over the terms of any transition period. “The primary area for me… is the question of our right to sign trade deals during the implementation period, so we can bring them into force immediately after we leave,” Reuters quoted Davis as saying in parliament. “That is a massive advantage for the United Kingdom to have.”