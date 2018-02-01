Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to run for 4th term in October presidential election – party

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has been nominated as the ruling party’s candidate in the presidential election in October, Reuters quoted the party executive secretary as saying on Thursday. Aliyev has been in office since succeeding his father in 2003. No other candidates have been nominated so far. If he wins, Aliyev, 56, would enter his fourth term in office. A referendum in 2009 scrapped a two-term presidential limit. Another referendum, held in 2016, extended the head of state’s term of office from five years to seven.