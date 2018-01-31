Feds drop corruption case against Democratic senator

The US Department of Justice moved Wednesday to dismiss a corruption indictment against Senator Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey), who was facing a retrial along with co-defendant Salomon Melgen. Last week, a federal judge acquitted both men of seven out of 18 counts, but left in the most serious charges. Menendez expressed gratitude and relief for having the case dropped. He is seeking reelection this year. The DOJ’s anti-corruption office initially charged him in April 2015 for allegedly trading his political influence for luxurious gifts and campaign contributions.