Second WW2 bomb in week sparks evacuation in Hong Kong

A second wartime bomb was discovered at a construction site in the heart of Hong Kong within a week, prompting thousands of people to be evacuated on Wednesday and stores to shutter, according to AFP. Police sealed off parts of the busy Wan Chai district and ferry services crossing the Victoria Harbour were suspended as experts worked to unearth the explosive. The operation could likely continue overnight. The bomb was found at the same construction site along the harbor front as a 450kg explosive that was successfully defused on Saturday.