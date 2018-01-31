EU tells US Middle East peace efforts must be multilateral

The EU on Wednesday urged the US to not go it alone in any effort to make peace between Israel and the Palestinians. “Any framework for negotiations must be multilateral and must involve all players… A process without one or the other would simply not work, would simply not be realistic,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said. “Nothing without the US, nothing with the US alone,” AP quoted Mogherini as telling reporters in Brussels. The comments came at an emergency meeting of an international committee coordinating Palestinian development aid. Ministers from Israel and Egypt, as well as the Palestinian prime minister and a US senior official are attending the talks, which will be chaired by Norway.