Putin, Erdogan hail results of Sochi congress on Syria

The Russian and Turkish presidents held a phone conversation on Wednesday, saying they were satisfied by the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, the Kremlin’s press service said. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached in Sochi, which are aimed at the progress of the Syrian political settlement based on the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254, according to the statement. The two presidents also discussed further coordination of Russian-Turkish efforts on ensuring the sustained operation of Syria’s de-escalation zones and also cooperation in the “Astana format,” TASS reported.