S. Korean skiers head to North for joint training – report

South Korean skiers will head to North Korea for a joint pre-Olympic training session at the Masikryong Ski Resort, Yonhap reported on Wednesday. Support staff and journalists will be among 45 members of the delegation. They will arrive at Kalma Airport in the eastern city of Wonsan, North Korea and will travel back on February 1. On its way back, the plane will carry several North Korean representatives planning to take part in the Olympics, TASS said. The inter-Korean ski training was agreed earlier during talks between the two countries.