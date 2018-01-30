US secretaries of state, defense call for calming tensions in Qatar dispute

The US secretaries of state and defense on Tuesday called on all sides in the dispute over Qatar to calm tensions among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, Reuters reports. “It is critical that all parties minimize rhetoric, exercise restraint to avoid further escalation and work toward a resolution,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, referring to states including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The statement came at a joint appearance of the US and Qatari foreign and defense ministers.