Houthis report missile attack ‘towards Saudi airport’

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Tuesday allegedly fired a long-range ballistic missile towards Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said. It is the second time a missile has been fired by the Houthis at the Riyadh airport. Saudi air defense forces reportedly blocked and shot down a missile fired at the location in November last year. Saudi-led coalition forces also said they intercepted a Houthi missile fired from Yemen, in Najran province, on January 20.