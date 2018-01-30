Pyongyang has ‘not demonstrated’ all components of ICBM - US general

North Korea’s nuclear program has made some strides in recent months, but the country has not yet demonstrated having all the components of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday. “What he has not demonstrated yet are the fusing and targeting technologies and survivable re-entry vehicle,” US Air Force General Paul Selva said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “It is possible he has them, so we have to place the bet that he might have them, but he hasn’t demonstrated them,” Reuters quoted the second highest-ranking US military official as saying.