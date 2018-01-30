Merkel conservatives, SPD agree on migrant reunions issue in coalition talks

Germany’s would-be coalition parties have reached a compromise on the divisive question of family reunions for migrants, Reuters reported, citing both sides involved in the negotiations. The move on Tuesday is clearing a major hurdle in talks on a ruling partnership. Up to 1,000 family members a month will be allowed to join people who are permitted to stay in Germany on less than full refugee status. In 2016, the government decided to suspend family reunifications for two years for migrants who get “subsidiary protection.” The rule applies to people who are not deemed individually persecuted but who face war, torture or other inhumane treatment in their home countries.