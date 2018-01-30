Catalonia MPs postpone vote for new regional head, Puigdemont still only candidate

The Catalan parliament speaker said the vote for a new regional head, planned for Tuesday, had been postponed, Reuters said. Roger Torrent insisted on Tuesday that self-exiled former leader Carles Puigdemont was the only viable candidate to lead Catalonia. “Another candidate will not be presented,” the speaker said. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Tuesday that Puigdemont could not be a candidate as he was in exile in Brussels. A warrant for his arrest was ordered after he made an illegal declaration of independence at the end of October.