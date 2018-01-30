Syria opposition says participation in Sochi talks depends on new demands – Moscow

A group of the armed Syrian opposition invited to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi has based its participation in the event on additional requirements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. The delegates from the group, who are opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad, refused to leave the airport on arrival in Russia, saying they were offended by the presence of the Syrian state’s flag and emblem, Reuters said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held two telephone conversations with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, receiving assurances that this problem will be resolved, according to Artyom Kozhin, the deputy head of the information and press department of the Russian ministry.