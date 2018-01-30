Yemen separatists seize Aden presidential palace, PM to flee – reports

Yemen’s prime minister is preparing to flee after separatists seized the presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden in fierce battles overnight, AP reports. Fighters loyal to the Southern Transitional Council fought all way to the gates of the Palace of Maashiq in the district of Crater in Aden, officials said, adding that Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar is to leave the country imminently. The palace is the seat of Yemen’s internationally-backed government. Clashes in Aden erupted on Sunday, when a deadline issued by the separatists for the government to resign expired.