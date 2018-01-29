UN workers in Gaza protest Trump’s aid cuts

Thousands of employees at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees protested Monday in Gaza against US President Donald Trump’s suspension of tens of millions of dollars in aid. The US suspended $65 million to the UN’s Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) earlier this month, as well as a separate $45 million in food aid, AFP reported. Teachers, medical professionals and other staff gathered in Gaza City to protest the cuts that UNRWA officials have warned could threaten the education of more than half a million children. The agency provides support for more than 3 million Palestinians across the Middle East.