Tusk urges re-elected Czech President Zeman to cooperate with EU

European Council head Donald Tusk urged Czech President Milos Zeman on Monday to pursue cooperation with the EU following his re-election after a campaign critical of the bloc, Reuters reports. The former Polish prime minister has tried to calm mounting frictions between wealthier governments in the West and former-communist EU members in the East. A spokesman for the European Commission said it was “not worried” by Zeman’s re-election. Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was to host Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Monday. The latter has support from Zeman as he struggles to form a government following a parliamentary election in October.

