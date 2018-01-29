Largest Dutch banks, tax office hit by DDoS cyber attacks

The website of the national tax office in the Netherlands briefly went offline on Monday due to a DDoS cyberattack, after the country’s largest banks were targeted, Reuters reports. ABN Amro and ING said they were both hit by hackers, temporarily disrupting online and mobile-banking services over the weekend. According to the tax office, its website went down for 5-10 minutes after a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. Rabobank was also attacked on Monday, according to the report.