HomeNewsline

Largest Dutch banks, tax office hit by DDoS cyber attacks

Get short URL

The website of the national tax office in the Netherlands briefly went offline on Monday due to a DDoS cyberattack, after the country’s largest banks were targeted, Reuters reports. ABN Amro and ING said they were both hit by hackers, temporarily disrupting online and mobile-banking services over the weekend. According to the tax office, its website went down for 5-10 minutes after a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. Rabobank was also attacked on Monday, according to the report.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.