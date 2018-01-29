100,000 Rohingya in grave danger from monsoon rains – UN

More than 100,000 Rohingya refugees huddled in camps in Bangladesh will be in grave danger from landslides when the mid-year monsoon season begins, a UN humanitarian report has warned. There are now more than 900,000 Rohingyas in the Cox’s Bazar area of Bangladesh, after 688,000 fled violence in Myanmar that flared up in late August, according to Reuters. Aid workers say the camps sheltering the new arrivals are completely inadequate. “Landslide and flood risk hazard mapping reveal that at least 100,000 people are in grave danger from these risks and require relocation to new areas or within the neighborhoods that they live in,” the UN report said.