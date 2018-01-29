Syrian National Dialogue Congress photo materials offered on TASS special website

Russia’s TASS news agency, the photo-hosting agency for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, has launched a special website offering photos on the forum’s events. Online photos from the Congress and related photograph materials will be available at syria-dialogue.tass.photo. Captions will be available in Russian, English and Arabic. Photos will be accessible for downloading as of 09:00 GMT on January 29. The congress, which is expected to bring together more than 1,500 delegates to discuss ways to determine Syria’s peaceful future.