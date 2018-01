Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has secured a new six-year term, gaining a major lead in Sunday’s election. The early results, released after 86 percent of votes were counted, indicated that 62.1 percent of voters supported Niinisto, while his closest contender scored just 13 percent. “I am very surprised at this kind of support. I must think hard how to be worthy of it,” Niinisto told reporters upon learning the preliminary results.