First delegates arrive in Sochi ahead of Syrian Dialogue Congress

The first delegates of the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress have arrived from Damascus in the Russian resort city of Sochi late on Sunday. Among the first 175 participants to arrive are representatives of the ruling Baath party, the National Progressive Front political alliance, as well as members of the Syrian domestic opposition, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source. A second flight from Damascus, carrying more delegates, is expected to arrive later on Sunday. The talks, sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey will be held in Sochi on January 29-30, bringing together representatives of different parts of Syrian society to discuss the future of the country and launch the process of drafting a new constitution.