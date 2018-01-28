At least 5 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash
At least five people have been killed in a shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pennsylvania. The victims have been identified as three men and two women, according to local NBC affiliate WPXI-TV. At least one other person was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. The shooter has not yet been identified, and it remains unclear whether he or she was among the fatalities. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and the incident is currently under investigation.